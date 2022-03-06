Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Decreases By 23.4%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87.

About VYNE Therapeutics (Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.