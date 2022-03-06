Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Grows By 44.0%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the January 31st total of 119,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xtant Medical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XTNT stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.42. Xtant Medical has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

