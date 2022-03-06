Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Increases By 37.5%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the January 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

YGRAF traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 255,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Yangarra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

