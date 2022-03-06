Showcase (SHO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,649.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Showcase has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $84,275.36 and approximately $8,649.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.66 or 0.06741655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.75 or 1.00219595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048373 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.