SHPING Price Tops $0.0202 on Top Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $35.14 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00035270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00104106 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,735,967,032 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

