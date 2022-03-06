SIBCoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.63 Million (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 36.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $527,790.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded 253.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,398.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.57 or 0.06608525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00262815 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.31 or 0.00730008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00068605 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.00412114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00202313 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,737,510 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

