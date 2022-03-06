Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $29.81. 81,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,270. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.