Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $29.81. 81,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,270. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMMNY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

