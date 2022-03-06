Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $304.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $206.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.77 and a 200-day moving average of $307.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

