Silver Lake Advisory LLC Grows Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,929 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 93,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 473,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,706,000.

PFFD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 756,249 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

