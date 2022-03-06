Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,202 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VMware by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $119.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,832. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.92.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

