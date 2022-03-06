Silver Lake Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,274,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,157,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

