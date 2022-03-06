Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 4.1% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.56. 5,389,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,895,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $151.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

