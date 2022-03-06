Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Sio Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09).

SIOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,102 shares during the period.

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.95.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

