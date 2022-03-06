Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 183.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,794 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.