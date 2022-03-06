SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $72,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth $76,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of SITE opened at $167.00 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

