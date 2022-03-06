Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

SIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.37. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 25,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 76,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,936,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,250. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $2,727,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $8,304,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

