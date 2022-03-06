Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in February

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SIXWF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,239. Sixth Wave Innovations has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.

Get Sixth Wave Innovations alerts:

About Sixth Wave Innovations (Get Rating)

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies. It is focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The firm’s technologies include Affinity cannabinoid purification system, which is used to detect and appropriate cannabinoids such as CBD, THC, CBG, CBC, CBN &THCv and IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.