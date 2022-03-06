Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in February

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SIXWF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,239. Sixth Wave Innovations has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.
About Sixth Wave Innovations (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.