Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after acquiring an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $2,456,062.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

