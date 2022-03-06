Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) versus Graham (NYSE:GHC) Head to Head Survey

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) and Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Graham’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.62 $3.50 million N/A N/A Graham $3.19 billion 0.88 $352.08 million $70.43 8.16

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A Graham 11.05% 7.64% 4.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and Graham, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Graham beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

Graham Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S. and English-language programs provided by Kaplan, Inc. The Television Broadcasting segment conducts operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses on the manufacturing operations of Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc., a supplier of pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications, Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting and electrical components and assemblies, Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems, and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses hom

