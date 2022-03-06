Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Update

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,453,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,752,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,252,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,189,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

SKYA opened at $9.70 on Friday. Skydeck Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

