SmartCash Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $110,817.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

