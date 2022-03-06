Snetwork Market Capitalization Achieves $924,513.33 (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Snetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Snetwork has a total market capitalization of $924,513.33 and approximately $28,326.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snetwork has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Snetwork Coin Profile

SNET is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,815,373 coins. Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html . Snetwork’s official website is www.snetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

