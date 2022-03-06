SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,318 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.24. 200,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,626. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

