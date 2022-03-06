SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 14,557 Shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.66% of AI Powered Equity ETF worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AI Powered Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

AIEQ stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 11,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,995. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. AI Powered Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $44.78.

