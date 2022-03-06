SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,565,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 146,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 192,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,977. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $81.68 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69.

