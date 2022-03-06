SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $2.49 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,996,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,552,173. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

