SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.52. 280,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,277. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

