SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 133.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 34.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,627. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $95.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.