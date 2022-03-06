SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.90. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $162.90.

