SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,154 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.30. 77,009,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,058,602. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

