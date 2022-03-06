SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after acquiring an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,254,000 after acquiring an additional 292,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.88. 1,754,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

