SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.54. 252,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,981. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26.

