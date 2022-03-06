SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 13,286 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,286 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned about 0.14% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of ARKQ stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 505,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,146. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $90.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09.

