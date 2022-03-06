SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $171.49. 493,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,738. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average of $175.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.