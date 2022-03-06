SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,483,600 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 1,098,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 137.4 days.
SFTBF stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $97.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.47.
