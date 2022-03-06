Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 219.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,311 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Sonic Automotive worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 67.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 107.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 93.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:SAH opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.27. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.94%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

