SONM (SNM) Market Capitalization Hits $58.77 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. SONM has a market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SONM has traded flat against the US dollar. One SONM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SONM

SONM (SNM) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

