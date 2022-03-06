Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SONVY opened at $72.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. Sonova has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $87.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONVY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

