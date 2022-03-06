Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 16,899 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,359,000 after purchasing an additional 518,682 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 406,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Horizon by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.70. 15,210,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993,050. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

