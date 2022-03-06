Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after purchasing an additional 277,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,219,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,343,928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $45.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,648. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,310.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.