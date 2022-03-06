Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 58,262 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 1.04% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 114,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,256. The company has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

