Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 74,331 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,331 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $26,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,837. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

