Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,162 shares during the period. H&R Block accounts for 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of H&R Block worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 232,365 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 823,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 172,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,520,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.74.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

