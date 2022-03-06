Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,363 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Xerox worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 232.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 183.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.51. 2,338,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

