Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 11,385 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 22,323.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 53.7% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE GPN traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day moving average of $144.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,670. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.