Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 20,043 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.87. 1,925,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,308. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

