Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 23,160 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending comprises about 3.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 1.87% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $32,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. 276,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,093. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

