Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 31,004 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for about 4.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Hercules Capital worth $34,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $815,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 967,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,440. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Separately, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

