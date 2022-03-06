Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises about 2.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.59% of Main Street Capital worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. 337,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.86%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

