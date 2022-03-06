Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,133,000 after purchasing an additional 132,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Mizuho cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,129,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

